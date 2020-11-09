South African artist and music producer Master KG of Jerusalema fame has ended the four-year domination by Nigerian artists in the MTV Europe Music Awards to win the Best Africa Act award.

Master KG thanked everyone who made Jerusalema a world-wide hit.

It currently has more than 220 million views on YouTube.

Master KG had been nominated for the MTV award alongside his fellow countryman DJ Maphorisa, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Uganda’s Sheebah among others.

Burna Boy won the 2019 award with previous recent winners being Nigeria’s Wizkid (2016), Davido (2017) and Tiwa Savage (2018).