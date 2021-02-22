By Anthony Ada Abraham,

A Nigerian-American based artiste known as Jesse Nation is making lot of wave with his hit single “Fever”.

The song which has gained over 1.9million streams it’s been enjoying rave reviews from music pundits all over the world.

With the simple lyrics laced with his soothing voice, “Fever” is for sure an anthem and sing along vibe.

Produced by Wisdon under Vibez Records, his manager, Murphy Botsha says the multi-talented Jesse is the new kid on the block and he’s blessed with a great talent.

He explains that his sounds would make listeners crave for more.

Jesse first gained prominence in 2020 after his debut single ‘Fever’ went viral, accumulating over 1.9million streams in its first 60days of release.

The R&B track laced with heavy pop influence is sure meant for everyone, newlyweds, lovers, etc as it is centered around the impact of a modern-day lady and love attraction.

The song also featured on TikTok and US Global Top 100. He was born in Jos, Plateau State and later transitioned to Abuja before moving abroad.