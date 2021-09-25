Manchester City narrowly beat Chelsea 1-0 in an entertaining clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus’ 53rd minute strike was the only difference between the sides, with a Romelu Lukaku goal ruled out for offside.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was the only player not to take a knee before the game after saying on Tuesday that he thought the gesture was “losing a bit of strength.”

City dominated the first half with close to 70% possession for most of it, pressing high against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

However, the Chelsea defence held strong and the sides entered half-time level.

City finally managed to find a gap eight minutes into the second half through Jesus.

Joao Cancelo broke with the ball and won a corner which was delivered short and then into the box. Jesus’ strike took a slight deflection which saw it spin past Edouard Mendy.

It looked like Chelsea had evened preceedings 10 minutes later when Lukaku tapped the ball into the City net. However, Kai Havertz was well offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Jack Grealish had the ideal opportunity to double City’s lead on 82 minutes when he broke away from the Chelsea defence but Mendy stood tall and saved his shot