Manchester City narrowly beat Chelsea 1-0 in an entertaining clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus’ 53rd minute strike was the only difference between the sides, with a Romelu Lukaku goal ruled out for offside.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was the only player not to take a knee before the game after saying on Tuesday that he thought the gesture was “losing a bit of strength.”

City dominated the first half with close to 70% possession for most of it, pressing high against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Also, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pinned the blame on VAR after Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Man United, who are considered among the frontrunners for the Premier League title, suffered their second defeat of the week after Kortney Hause’s defeat made the difference on an afternoon to forget for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in stoppage time to seal Man United’s defeat, but Solskjaer has refrained from blaming his players, despite the fact it was their sub-par performances which ultimately resulted in the loss.

Instead, Solskjaer has passed the blame onto VAR for their failure to rule out Hause’s goal. The Norwegian is insistent that the goal should not have stood, with Ollie Watkins impeding David de Gea while in an offside position.

“Decision making on VAR cost us again, unfortunately,”Solskjaer told MUTV.

“The goal is offside, as Hause heads it Watkins is actually touching David (De Gea) so he is impeding with him. I can’t see the consistency anywhere with the VAR and the decision-making.”