Following planned shutdown of operation by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) from Monday, April 9 due to the recent increase in the price of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, Dana Air has joined Ibom Air to withdraw from the planned action.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the communication and marketing manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, on Sunday, he said the Airline will not be joining flight suspension.

The statement reads, “following the recent press statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), it has become necessary for us to take a stand in the overall interest of our guests, corporate partners, staff and the industry at large.

“While Dana Air agrees with AON, on all the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria and have on many occasions actively participated in the collective and ongoing engagement of relevant authorities on the urgent need to tackle the many issues domestic airlines have been grappling with which includes the skyrocketing cost of Jet A1, we have taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022.

“We acknowledged that the present cost of jet A1 is unsustainable and should not be passed to the flying public, we therefore call on the government to act urgently to resolve these unending operational challenges while Dana Air will continue to support every effort by the AON to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution in the interest of our dear country Nigeria. We appreciate and thank our customers once again for choosing to fly with us.”