Elder Statesman and former federal commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday said jettisoning zoning arrangement in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be suicidal for the party.

The leader of the southern and middlebelt forum stat[1]ed this while cautioning the 37-man zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, not to op[1]pose zoning. The committee is set to decide on the zoning of the party’s presidency, in accordance with the party’s Constitution. He said “It will be dishonest and unpatriotic for the PDP leaders, who had earlier believed and benefited from the zoning arrangement of the party from 2011 to 2019, to now jettison that arrangement as contained in the party’s Constitution. “Such move will be very suicidal and can break/destroy the party. This type of selfish desire will not augur well for the party.”

He added, “I am, therefore, appealing to the entire leader[1]ship of the PDP, particularly the 37-Man Committee, to do the right thing, to avoid anything that will derail and destroy the party, because of personal and self-aggrandisement. “Our nation today, is at a cross road. Let us do things right to salvage this country,” he said. He recalled that in 2011, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President and former Governor of Kwara State, Dr Bukola Saraki, strongly opposed Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential candidature, on the ground that it was the turn of the North to pro- duce the president of the country. He added that they had insisted that the position should be zoned to the North, even though President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who passed-on, was from the North.

“Four northern presidential aspirants were screened by a northern PDP Committee under the chairmanship of a former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, to enable only one out of the four aspirants, contest the Primaries against the incumbent President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”