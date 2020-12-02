Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa iqamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS has condemned the recent killing of over 46 innocent Rice Farmers by Boko Haram insurgents at Zabarmari village in Jere Local government of Borno State.

The National Chairman of the JIBWIS, Sheikh Imam Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau, Dr. Abdullahi Bala Lau who made the condemnation said synergy between security agencies is necessary with a view to ensuring the security of lives and properties of all citizens.

Sheikh Lau reminded the government of it’s constitutional responsibility in section 14 subsection 2b of the 1999 constitution as amended that the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government.

He further disclosed that article 3 of the Universal Declaration on Human rights states that everyone has a right to life, liberty and security.

“Also, section 33 of the 1999 constitution clearly states that every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, except in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

Sheikh Lau added that government has the responsibility to develop a practical framework to protect and fulfill the right to life of it’s citizens and must be seen to take practical steps to prevent arbitrary deprivations of life and further conduct prompt, thorough and very transparent investigations into any such deprivations that may have occurred, and hold perpetrators so accountable and providing effective remedy for the victims.

He further emphasize that security agencies must work together in order to ensure appreciable success in the fight against any form of insecurity bedevilling our society today.

Sheikh Lau also extend his condolences to the government and people of Borno, Sokoto and Kaduna States and indeed all other states that lives were lost as a result of Boko Haram insurgency, Kidnappings and other forms of insecurity across the country, especially Northern part of Nigeria.

The National Chairman then urged all Muslim ummah to engage in continuous prayers for the peace and stability of the country.

Dr. Lau therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in ensuring the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

He also urged all security agencies to add grease to their elbows so as to be more dedicated in the fight against any form of insecurity, there by raising the confidence of all Nigerians in them.