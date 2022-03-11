A Muslim group, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) has slammed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its insistence on a Christian successor for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group in a statement signed by its national chairman, Sheik (Dr) Abdullahi Bala Lau, urged CAN to concentrate on healing Nigeria from bad eggs of politics with constant prayers and sensitisation instead of overheating the polity.

Lau added in the statement that the responsibility or decision of who should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should be left for registered political parties and not CAN or any other similar organisation whose primary responsibility is proselytising mission.

“The attention of JIBWIS Nigeria has been drawn to the widely circulated news of Christian Association of Nigeria insisting on a Christian successor for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“The position of CAN as widely reported has elicited reactions that seem to have further overheated the polity.

“In any democracy, JIBWIS Nigeria affirms that the decision as to who should succeed should be the business of registered political parties and not Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), or any other similar organisation whose primary responsibility is preaching or proselytising mission.”

“Jibwis Nigeria advises CAN to try to shed the partisan garb and concentrate on healing our country from bad eggs in politics by constant prayers and proper sensitization. It appears CAN has started abdicating the responsibility of preaching inter-religious harmony, peace and national stability that it was doing decades ago. JIBWIS is aware of well-informed analysis of the situation by respected national commentators – both Muslims and Christians urging caution and restraint to avoid creating avoidable national tensions.

“CAN should not court the trouble of the nation’s political party leadership, who have the mandate to screen and nominate candidates and wait for the final verdict of the voters. Most importantly, CAN should be viewed as a respected religious association and not a political party with a mandate to determine what qualifies one to be Buhari’s successor,” the group said.

JIBWIS, however, urged political parties to pick their candidates based on competence and uprightness and not on religious and regional sentiment.