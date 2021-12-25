The Jigawa State government has allocated over 192,000 hectares of land for agriculture and socio-economic activities to enhance the quality of life of the people and encourage best practices in land administration.

The commissioner for land and regional planning, Hon. Sagir Ahmad, disclosed this at the Media Engagement Forum organized by the Correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ in Dutse.

He said since coming into office, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar had brought various reforms and policies to make business easy and promote effective town planning and land administration in the state.

Sagir added that plans were under way to establish the Jigawa Geographical Information Service for total digitisation of land administration in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our target is to promote effective land administration to make Jigawa the happiest, habitable, quality and affordable environment for all,” he said.

According to him, the land allocated include 2,000 hectares for the solar power generation plant project to be executed by the federal government in collaboration with the Moroccan government.

The commission added that 640 hectares was allocated to private investors to establish agro allied industries, other companies and different businesses outfits.

Sagir said as a result of various reforms introduced to improve land administration the revenue generated by the ministry had increase by over 100 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT