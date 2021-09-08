Jigawa State executive council has approved the sum of N5.751 billion for the construction of roads and hospital in some part of the state.

The commissioner for information, youth, sport and culture, Bala Ibrahim, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

He said the council had approved the sum of N282.6 million for the construction of the second phase of Guri General Hospital.

The commissioner added that the council had also approved the award of contract for the construction of 23.5km Ringim to Doko road at the coast of N3.540 billion.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure full funding of the projects for timely completion.

Bala assured the people of Jigawa state the determination of led Governor Badaru administration to ensure provision of Infrastructures and other services for enhancing social and economic development in the state.