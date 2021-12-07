Jigawa State government has commenced the payment of pension and other entitlements to 219 workers who retired from service between August and December this year.

Speaking to the newsmen on the preparations for the timely completion of the exercise, the executive chairman of Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa said the sum of N498,467,684.16 would be paid to the beneficiaries.

Kamilu said the exercise was not new to the board, as such payments are made every quarter of the year.

He said the payment included retirement and death benefits, death pension balance, refund of eight per cent contribution and refund of underpayment for workers from the state, local government and local education authority.