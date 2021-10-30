Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has completed all the road projects inherited by his government worth over N88.4 billion.

The state commissioner for works and transport, Engr. Aminu Usman, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the progress made by his ministry in the last six years. Aminu, who spoke at a media forum organized by the correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ in Dutse, said the inherited projects had a total length of 716.5 kilometers.

He said the projects included 15 regional roads, seven feeder roads and 20 township roads that were at various stages.

He noted that out of N 88.4 billion the past administration paid N32.5 billion to contractors handling the projects.

According to him, when Governor Badaru assumed office in 2015 he renegotiated the contract with the firms handling the works who gave a discount of N7.58 billion from the initial contract amount.

“Today, we are proud to tell the world that we have completed all these inherited projects and we owe contractors no single kobo,” he said.

He added that the state government in addition to the inherited projects also awarded various new projects which included regional roads, feeder roads and township roads across the state.

He said, in the last six years the state government had constructed and renovated over 96 roads with a total distance of over 1,642.43 km at the cost of over N175.13 billion.

He added that the state government has spent N2.7bn on installation of 5,715 solar street lights in urban and regional centers of the state.