A Jigawa State High Court of Justice No. 6 sitting in Birnin Kudu local government area has sentenced one Musa Ubale to life imprisonment on the offence of raping a 15-year-old girl.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Musa Ubale said upon the evidence presented before court by prosecuting counsel it had proved the allegation against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

“The court has found the suspected person guilty of the rape offence and therefore the court has sentenced him to life imprisonment,” the judge stated

Similarly, the court sentenced one Haruna Ali from Yarma Village of Birnin lidu local government to 10 years imprisonment for attempt to rape a seven-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant was arrested and dragged before the court for an alleged forcefully dragged the victim to a nearby farm, removed her clothes and attempted to rape her.

Justice Musa Ubale said upon the witness presented to the court and the medical report, the defendant did not commit the rape but the court has found guilty on attempt to forcefully rape the minor and there by sentence him to 10-year imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT