Jigawa State government debt profile which stands at N42.7 billion has been described as one of the lowest and sustainable debts in the country, with more substantial fiscal space to borrow.

The state commissioner for finance and economic planning Hon Babangida Umar Gantsa revealed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday.

He said as per 2021 Debt Sustainability Analysis collaborated by Debt Management Office (DMO) data, the total external debt stock of the state is about N11.8 billion (almost US$30.9 million) while the total domestic debt was about N30.9 billion.

The commissioner said the debt per revenue ratio computed by Federal Ministry of Finance (FMoF) for Jigawa State as of 2021 was about N7.53 much lower than the CBN/FMoF acceptable threshold of 40 percent while the debt ratio to Gross Domestic Programme (GDP) projected at 4.14 percent below the acceptable threshold of 25 percent.

“Our Debt Service to Revenue Ratio is about 6.96 percent (December 2021) against acceptable threshold of 40 percent,” he said.

Babangida noted that, prior to the 2015 economic recession, the state has records of external debt, and the little domestic debt was limited to accumulated contractual liabilities inherited from previous administrations on which no interest was accruing.

“Even though the state has narrow IGR base, successive administrations have avoided domestic borrowing especially from the capital market and financial institutions which normally comes with very high compound interest rate and are of short-term nature which ended up being consumed rather than to finance capital development.”

“The state’s external debt stock were all concessional loans, contracted nationally with very low interest rate, longer moratorium and repayment period. These were what helped the state to maintain very low portfolio of debt stock,” the commissioner said.

Babangida however revealed that, even after the 2015 economic recession when the federal government supported the states with salary-bail-out loans followed by other loans, Jigawa State did not take the initial bail out loan as offered by the federal government. It was only subsequently that the state took namely the budget support loan and a few others for infrastructural development.

The commissioner maintained that the budget support and infrastructure loan provided to the state were used for the funding of critical ongoing projects in the roads, education, health and other economic development sectors.

“ It is believed that these have multiplier effect on the socioeconomic development of the state with positive impact on current and future generations,” he declared.

Hon Babangida added that, because the state debts are largely long-term concessional loans, the debt burden is very low and very sustainable. As a result, he said the state government was able to successfully implement its long and short-term development agenda.

He said the judicious utilisation of public funds made it possible for Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar administration to succeed in executing a minimum of one project in each and every community across the 27 local government areas of the state.