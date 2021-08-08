Jigawa State government has declared Monday, August 9th, 2021 as work free day to mark beginning of Islamic New Year, 1443 After Hijrah (AH).

This was contained in a press statement signed by the state head of civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday.

The statement congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and around the world for witnessing the New Year, which commences in the Month of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

The statement also explained that the period of Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed on them by Almighty God.

“As such, the people are enjoined to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and Practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“During the occasion, it is expected that all public servants and entire people of the state will invoke Almighty Allah for continued protection and guidance of our leaders, peace, and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.”

The statement however, charged people to be law-abiding citizens during and after the New Year celebration.