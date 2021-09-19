The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the release of N 1.9 billion for the execution of various projects in the state education sector.

The commissioner for information, youths, sports and culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, stated this while yesterday briefing newsmen on the outcome of the executive council meeting chaired by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

He said N 419.9m was approved for the construction of 13 blocks of 6 seater pit latrines and 11 hand pumps at Islamic Education Bureau Schools across the state.

He said the contract included general renovation and construction of fence and kitchen blocks at Government Arabic Secondary School Kaugama and Government Girl’s Arabic Secondary School Danzomo as well as construction of three blocks of classrooms at Government Day Arabic Secondary School Kiri, Harbo and Maje.

“Also, the council approved the award of contact in the sum of N437m for the supply of 2,238 pieces of furniture for early child development education, 5,874 sets of Primary 1-3 furniture, 5,874 sets of Primary 4 – 6 and supply of 5,874 sets of junior secondary school classroom furniture to be completed within 14 weeks,” he said.

Governor Badaru recently declared that building the capacity of herdsmen by enhancing their education would help them to understand and embrace modern technics of animal farming and in view of that his government would establish 200 nomadic schools in addition to the over 400 that already exist across the state.

“We will employ 10 herdsmen who have teaching qualifications from each of the 27 local government areas and improve over 452 grazing reserves in the state,” he added.