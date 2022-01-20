As part of its effort to promote peace in the society Jigawa State Hisbah Commission had intervened, reconciled and settled 4,231 families and other communal disputes in 2021.

The state Hisbah commandant, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, stated this while presenting the review of 2021 activities conducted by the commission to newsmen in Dutse.

He explained that during the period under review the commission had reconciled 3,579 domestic cases that involved couples and 221 that involved parents and their children.

The commandant also revealed that, the commission had managed and settled 71 cases that involved Farmers and Herders which consequently helped in averting bloody clashes in the affected area.

“Other cases we handled in the year included 41 disagreement/ debt between traders and 319 neighbours’ disputes,” he said.

The commander maintained that, reconciliation helps in conflict resolution and peace building among people. However, it serve time and resources by avoiding unnecessary litigation in courts.

Malam Hassan assured the general public that, the commission is always ready to entertain any complain and broke peace among the worrying parties and ensure justice to everyone.

