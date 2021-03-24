MUHD ZANGINA KURA writes on the ongoing political intrigues between two rival factions in Jigawa State chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP).

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State struggles to recover from the All Progressives Congress (APC) tsunami that hit it 2015 and 2019 general election, a fresh internal crisis has hit the party, threatening its chance of returning to power in 2023.

The power play between the two main political gladiators in the party, former two-term state governor Alhaji Sule Lamido and the party’s former gubernatorial candidate, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, is shaking the party to its core.

The tussle reached a climax as the factions of both camps cross-expelled the two leaders in different press statements. However, the friction between Lamido and Ringim isn’t strange as it follows a long political history of godfather/godson clash as seen in Nigeria’s political since 1999.

As such Jigawa was not spared, not minding that Lamido is national founding member of the PDP.

Between 2007 to 2015 Jigawa State was one a major stronghold of PDP not just in North but in Nigeria, under the governorship of Lamido.

During the PDP’s golden age in Jigawa, as some pundits would put it, it was hard to conceive that a political tsunami, the kind that APC and Buhari generated could dismantle PDP’s grip in the state.

But while PDP dominated the political space in Jigawa, Ringim served Lamido’s chief of staff for eight years. Expectedly, loyalty and mentorship defined their political relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it paid off for both of them, as byte turn of the 2015 governorship election, Lamido insisted on Ringim being the PDP gubernatorial candidate. Ringim’s choice was met with staunch resistance from some of Lamido’s political allies and associates, to the extent many of them dumped PDP for APC.

Unfettered, Lamido went round the 27 local government areas of the state campaigning to ensure Ringim emerged his immediate successor. But the APC tsunami was strong. More so, Lamido had, alongside some other PDP governors, been battling with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the affairs of the party at the centre, bothering largely on the need for the then President to forgo his ambition in order to allow the North to complete its presidential tenure in keeping with the zoning arrangement which was truncated with the demise Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua’s in office.

Lamido at this point was seen as a main contender for the top seat if Jonathan had not run. But there was a challenge back home in Jigawa as the popularity of the APC presidential candidate at the time, Gen Muhammadu Buhari had become so overwhelming even for Lamido who was perceived then as a candidate who battle the current President at the level of the grassroots in the region.

Ringim and PDP lost the 2015 governorship election and lost ruling party status. By 2019, Lamido who had retained PDP leadership in Jigawa, supported Ringim again as gubernatorial candidature. It was also met with criticisms.

Again, Ringim was defeated by incumbent governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar in what passed for a rematch of 2015 PDP/APC lineup.

Perhaps, burdened by the weight of loss and need to restrategise ahead of 2023, a crack emerged within the PDP. Shortly after the 2019 election some of Ringim loyalists started accusing Lamido of not doing enough to ensure PDP’s victory in the state, this generated counter accusations.

The crisis of confidence worsened with the PDP ward congress last year. Ringim, it was learnt, was the purchase of forms for his loyalists at the party secretariat in Dutse, Jigawa State capital. He and his loyalists proceeded to PDP national headquarters where they purchased nomination forms for all the contestable positions worth N57 million.

At this stage, the congress was already set to be mired in controversy. And as expected, the outcome of the ward congresses did not go well to the Ringim’s camp which wrote a petition to the national headquarter challenging the whole process used at all 287 political wards in the state.

The party national headquarter’s however endorsed the congress and giving the go ahead for local government congress. Unsatisfied with the outcome, Ringim’s camp, secured court injunction to restrict the conduct of the election.

The vehement hostility between the two camps became intense, with exchange of hard words. But the court gave a go ahead for the continuation of the party Congresses in the state, the local government congress was conducted on December 17, 2020 while the state congress was conducted on January 10, 2021.

While many thought that the election of new party leaders in the state would usher in some form of unity and peace, the struggle for control of the party structure took another dimension.

On March 3, 2021 the State Working Committee of the party announced the immediate expulsion of Ringim from the party.

Addressing a press conference at party secretariat Dutse, the state chairman, Hon Babandi Ibrahim, declared that the decision was arrived at after recommendations were made by a disciplinary committee setup to investigate the allegations levied against Aminu Ibrahim on anti-party activities and other nonchalant attitudes capable of destroying the party reputation.

In a swift reaction, Ringim described the action taken against him as null and void. He claimed that the committee was illegally constituted and lacks the merit to invite nor take decisive position against any member of the party.

Barely one week later, another faction issued a statement expelling Lamido from the party.

The group under the umbrella of Amalgamated Youths Union of Jigawa PDP accused the former two-term governor and a founding father of the party of sabotaging the party’s victory and creating disunity among members.

The group, at a press conference held in the residence of the former state PDP secretary, Alhaji Rabi’u Isa Taura, a political ally of Ringim.

The leader of the group Alhaju Nura Danjani who read the statement alleged that former governor alleged played roles that resulted in the failure of the party to produce any governor in 2003, 2015 and 2019 in the state.

“Lamido was in 2014 initiated the popular walkout by the then G-7 state governor’s, the speaker and other PDP stalwarts that resulted in the eventual collapse and failure of the party to win elections,” he said.

“Lamido’s high handedness has resulted in the defection of many party members to the ruling APC such as the two term governor of the state Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud his former deputy governor, Ambassador Ahmed Mallamadori, Senator Bello Maitama, Senator Mustapha Makama, Hon. Abba Anas Adamu, among others” group declared.

Reacting however a PDP chieftain, Saidu Abubakar, said “There is no gainsaying this crisis won’t make APC’s victory in 2023 possible if not easier because for a party that has spent eight years out of power it is expected that they would have a more united front at this stage.”

Corroborating somewhat, a political analyst, Bolaji Adebayo, said “The key actors need to reflect on what they want and find a middle ground. Many would have expected that ego will be set aside at this point but as it has been witnessed over time, their refusal to sheathe their swords early usually proves harmful to their party.”

As it stands while the PDP looks to the reconciliation committee-led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to work its magic, the APC in the state is poised capitalise on the crisis of confidence within the opposition and consolidate ahead of 2023.