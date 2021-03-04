By MUH’D ZANGINA KURA, Dutse

The crisis brewing in the Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday took another dimension as the state working committee of the party announced the immediate expulsion of its former gubernatorial candidate Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim from the party.

The party’s working committee announced the action taken against Ringim in a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Dutse by the state chairman of the party Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim.

The committee said the party has expelled its 2015 and 2019 gubernatorial candidate based on alleged anti-party activities and other actions capable of destroying the party’s reputation.

The party chairman declared that the decision was arrived at after recommendations were made by a disciplinary committee setup to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

He stated that earlier the Ringim ward where Aminu Ringim hails from had suspended him, which was also communicated to the state chapter while the party instituted a panel to investigate and make recommendations to the party.

In a swift reaction, Mallam Aminu Ringim described the action taken

against him as null and void and maintained that the

executive of the party were illegally constituted hence lacks the

power to invite nor take decisive action against any member of the

party.

“Everyone is living witness that no elections were held at the said

respective offices which was the reason for not honouring their

invitation”, he declared.

“ I will not give credence to a group that formed a coalition and

called themselves as PDP executives, I have made my stance clear, I

will not recognise the illegally constituted executive until the right

thing is done by our party”, he declared.