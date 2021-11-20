There was a jubilation and excitement among thousands of residents of Jigawa State yesterday as federal government’s monthly N5,000 cash transfer resumed in the state.

According to the state’s social security register, over 167,620 less privileged residents are expected to receive the payment amounting to N1.6 billion.

During a visit to some of the payment points in Kiyawa local government of the state, our correspondent saw hundreds of beneficiaries trooping to the venue with their cards for payment.

According to one of the beneficiaries Hajara Rabi”u, the N5,000 monthly cash transfer has changed her life and that of her family.

For Hajara Abbas, she is using the money to buy food and other basic items.

“I am too old to start any business, what I need now is something to keep my soul and body together for my remaining days on earth, thank God this N5,000 has given me relief,” she said.

The training and communication officer of the state, Malam Mustapha Yakubu Madobi, said the ongoing payment exercise was for May and June.

He added that two companies were contracted for the payment by the federal government and the first company had already paid 67,402 beneficiaries while the ongoing payment would cover 91,255 beneficiaries across the state.