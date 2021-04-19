By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse

Nigerian States Budget Transparency 2020 survey has declared Jigawa State number one in terms of budget transparency and accountability in Nigeria and this may earn the state a World Bank cash prize of $13million to $16 million.

Speaking after receipt of the report, the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar expressed his happiness at the outcome of the survey conducted by Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC) which was funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, formerly known as DFID/UkAid,

Governor Badaru said the outcome of the survey is a manifestation of his government’s commitment toward promoting democracy and transparency in the state.

He said, “Democracy is not only a right to vote but it extends to the citizens’ right of participation in governance.

“In Jigawa we are operating an all-inclusive government, under which all citizens have equal opportunity to participate in budget preparation, implementation and monitoring.”

Governor Badaru added that this is the second time Jigawa State has emerged top in budget transparency.

“In 2018 we emerged first with 83 % and today the result of 2020 survey shows we have the highest mark of 90%. We are happy with the progress.”

Governor Badaru attributed the success to the good team the state has, including political leaders, civil servants, civil societies and professionals who work with the state authorities