Jigawa State government has defended its supplementary budget of N21.7 billion recently approved by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking to journalists in Dutse, the commissioner for finance, Hon Babangida Umar Gantsa, said the state sought the supplementary budget to finance some critical projects listed in the 2021 budget.

He said the supplementary budget is for the state to achieve its desired goal of ensuring that all key socioeconomic development projects and programmes are fully funded and completed by the beginning of 2023 fiscal year without having to bequeath unnecessary huge contractual commitments and liabilities to incoming administration.

The commissioner added that the 2021 budget was made on 11.9 per cent inflation rate projection and now inflation is 17.9 per cent, while $40 per barrel of crude oil was proposed, now crude oil sells at $69 per barrel.

“Based on a review of revenue flows during the first half of the year and other fiscal information, it has been projected that more income would accrue into the state consolidated revenue fund than earlier projected.

“In a simple term, the coast of project has increased and also the expected consolidated revenue has increased so it is indispensable to have supplementary for the full implementation of 2021 state appropriation bill,” the commissioner declared.

The chairman of the House Committee on Constituency Projects, Hon Haruna Aliyu Danyatin said the executive submitted N18.99 billion as proposed supplementary budget but the House increased it to N21.7 billion.

“We increased the supplementary budget from the initial proposal sent by executive to ensure adequate funding for constituency projects,” he said.