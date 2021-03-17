By Our Correspondent

This week in Abuja, foreign and Nigerian investors will have an opportunity to network with top government leaders and captains of industry to learn about viable investment opportunities being missed in Jigawa State.

The event, “Pro-Jigawa: The Invest Jigawa Roundtable”, will hold on Thursday 18th March 2021.

“The real opportunity for investors in Jigawa State is real impact. Jigawa offers ‘quick wins’ for a meaningful difference, said the InvestJigawa DG, Furera Isma Jumare.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar MON, mni is bringing together key players at the Sheraton Abuja Hotel to make Jigawa State a top destination for investment in Nigeria. To do that, His Excellency the Governor is forging a visionary path to set Jigawa State apart.

“At InvestJigwa, we see transparency and an open playing field as competitive advantages for attracting investors to Jigawa State and we are committed to making sure investors feel welcome. With our population of nearly six million people and an agile workforce, the state is a real market opportunity. Some investors are capitalising on those opportunities today, but many more are not”, added Jumare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exciting investment opportunities in Jigawa State include agribusiness, renewable energy, manufacturing, and solid minerals. Jigawa State ranks 2nd in Nigeria in the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business Report. With solid minerals and prospecting mining licenses ready for investors to offtake, ample land and a favourable climate for year-round crop production, Jigawa State is a strategic location providing unique opportunities for international trade.

“Jigawa’s high ranking is important, but we are conscious about competition for investment, so we offer a number of incentives to make it easier for investors to choose Jigawa. We understand that we haven’t worked hard enough to bring the opportunities to investors’ attention. Those days are over. That is now a top priority”, said Jumare.

His Excellency the Governor and InvestJigawa will interact with investors, discuss, and answer questions from them. The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and LINKS -Catalysing Economic Growth for Northern Nigeria, a programme funded by UKAID through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will make remarks at the roundtable. The event concludes with a networking lunch.

“Jigawa State is a hidden gem. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! We’ll help you every step of the way.” insisted InvestJigawa DG, Furera Isma Jumare