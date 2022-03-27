The Convener of New Nigeria Group, Nazi Sam Ohuabunwa has said the present school curriculum will be reviewed to make it compulsory for final year students in tertiary institutions to submit business plan, in their various areas of specialisation.

He said this in Abeokuta during a visit to Ogun state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)to avail delegates to the forthcoming PDP convention about plans to reduce unemployment through qualitative education that will lead to self employment of 50% of graduates , while others can seek white collar jobs.

He objected to the present theoretical education that does not guarantee job opportunities.

Ohuabunwa, who is an aspirant in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party primary elections explained further that the business plan submitted by each student will thereafter be studied and certified by experts prior to granting of loans to successful graduates to start business. and by extension, creates wealth.

He stated that, through this method, at least 50 per cent of graduates will be self-employed while the remaining 50 per cent can seek for career jobs, adding that, presently, about 71 per cent of Nigerians are unemployed while 53 per cent are underemployed due to weak educational policy.

Ohuabunwa, pointed out that, “Nigeria has no business to be named poverty capital of the world in the midst of plenty if our leaders had developed the economic potentials of the country.”

According to him, there is no state in this country that does not have mineral resources, adding that, all that is required is to build human capacity and harness these resources.

The convener, who seized the opportunity of the visit to Abeokuta to pay a courtesy call to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo at the Presidential Library, promised to address some of the problems facing the country; ranging from poverty, corruption to injustice and insecurity, adding that, without peace and justice, there can be no unity and prosperity.