Jobberman, job placement website, has commenced the second phase of its new tech-based campaign tagged; #FindYourDigitalSuperpower. In April 2021, the leading recruitment company announced its partnership with the USAID funded Alliance for eTrade Development II (eTrade Alliance) for the campaign.

According to the company, the aim of the campaign is to help drive Nigeria’s thriving e-commerce industry by conducting behavioural profiling on 24,000 young people aged 18-35 and 1,000 employees in the formal and informal e-commerce sector

Speaking on the campaign, Jobberman CEO, Ms. Rolake Rosiji, said: “The world is fast becoming increasingly digitised and is bound to continue on this trajectory in the years to come. As a result, it is pertinent that job seekers, especially young people and players in the e-commerce sector, position themselves for relevance in the forthcoming digital revolution.”

‘‘E-commerce spending in Nigeria is set to reach US$6.1m by the end of 2021 and as more consumers navigate to online shopping due to the pandemic, spending is projected to hit US$9.5m in revenues by 2025. The fast-growing youth population, which makes up half of the country’s total population, is expected to power the digital marketplace with close to two million joining the labour force per year.

‘‘Jobberman wants to help find the next leaders of companies such as Paystack, Slot, Flutterwave, Konga, Jumia, Wakanow, Travelstart, and many more.”

assessment will also help gain insights into the key traits and skills critical for workers in the digital commerce space and information that can inform future workforce development and job matching programs, creating long-term economic impacts for job seekers, SMEs, and their communities,’’ the company stated.

According to the company, interested people should visit Jobberman website for more information and to take the profiling assessment.