By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Jobbermann Nigeria, the single largest job placement platform has formed partnership with Coursera, the World’s leading online learning platforms to launch free soft skill training to upskill young Nigerians with adequate training required for career success.

With over a decade in the recruitment business, Jobberman has identified with soft skills as a viable asset for employees transitioning into workplaces by leveraging to close the skill gaps to boost employment outcomes and create more opportunities for jobs.

Jobberman is the first recruitment professional firm in Nigeria to have this unique private partnership with Coursera, and to this end, Jobberman authored courses, would be accessible through Coursera and this would enable, employers to partner with Jobbermann to effectively train workers in workplaces.

Since the introduction of its soft skills training in June 2020, over 40,000 young Nigerians (18-35) have been trained and certified. The training also uses assessment techniques to measure the growth of its participants before starting the course and upon completion.

Jobberman will offer six courses on Coursera to equip workers with skills in business etiquette, emotional intelligence, personal effectiveness, creativity, effective communication and take an average of thirteen hours to complete.

Jobberman noted that the private partnership is part of the company’s ambitious goal to upskill five million young Nigerians in the next five years by providing more value to its participants with a cobranded certificate from Coursera which would be recognized by employers globally.

The recruitment business service platform noted that they would offer free training and placement of candidates into dignified jobs.

Commenting on the Partnership with Coursera, Managing Director, ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha says “We are happy to be offering our soft skills training on a globally recognized platform like Coursera.

On her part, she admitted that having the right skills in the workplace is beyond a university degree as many employers are looking for employees who possess the necessary soft skills.

She noted that the most successful businesses today are the ones that invest in soft skills training for employees adding that they are growing in revenue base and leading their industries.

“In these times of change and uncertainty, this partnership with Coursera will further help in providing high-quality training that helps employees develop their soft skills which will ensure that both organizations and their employees succeed.”

Vice President EMEA, Coursera, Anthony Tattersall noted that it’s a great honour to support Jobberman in its ambitious goal to upskill five million young Nigerians in the next five years.

He said, “Through access to high-quality online learning, young people will be able to gain the critical skills needed to swiftly enter the workforce and into new careers.”