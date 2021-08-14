The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of Late Alhaji Ahmed Joda, the foremost Nigerian administrator, who died on Friday at the age of 91 years.

Lawan condoled with the government and entire people of Adamawa State over the demise of a great indigene of the state and accomplished citizen of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Ahmed Joda was an administrator par excellence, who all through his long and fulfilled life served our dear country, Nigeria with distinction.

“His contributions to public administration will remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian public service and bureaucracy.

“One of the last remarkable services of Alhaji Joda was his contribution to the take-off in 2015 of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as the Chairman of the Transition Committee that ushered in the administration.

“While we will miss his wealth of experience, we can never forget his meritorious service to our dear country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, therefore, prayed Allah to accept his soul into Aljannat Fiddaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the immense loss.