Sachi Idiri

There’s a ‘good chance’ that the US will return to a policy of foreign wars under Joe Biden, which will make its reconciliation with the EU impossible, Willy Wimmer, former vice-president of the OSCE, has warned.

The main reason why Americans voted for Donald Trump four years ago was that they were tired of constant wars waged by their country, as well as a collapsing economy and infrastructure in the US, Wimmer said.

Trump kept his promise and didn’t start any new foreign conflicts, but that may well change if a member of the Democratic Party is in the White House, the former vice president of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, said.

The German political veteran recalled the US-led NATO bombing of Yugoslavia under Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1999. He also pointed out that “in the presidency of Barack Obama, Biden was vice president and he was in absolute accordance with Obama’s drone wars

and the wars in the Middle East, therefore there’s a good chance that Joe Biden continues in the same way as the Democratic Party did it in the 1990s and under Obama” before 2016.

“And going back to before 2016 means going back to war” for the US, Wimmer argued.

Relations between Washington and Brussels have deteriorated under Trump over his demands for EU nations to make larger financial contributions to NATO, as well as applying political and economic pressure on the bloc to stop dealing with Russia and China.

Hopes that things would improve under Biden will be dashed, “as long as the US and NATO don’t return to the Charter of the UN,” said the 77-year-old, who also served as state secretary to Germany’s defence minister.

However, he pointed out that a question remains as to whether the current US economy, which was heavily hit by the coronavirus, would even allow Biden to return to the aggressive policy which the Democrats used to pursue.

Unlike German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has already congratulated Biden for beating incumbent Donald Trump in the US presidential election, Wimmer believes that others “should be very, very careful with congratulations.”

The Democratic candidate declared himself the winner on Saturday after several major television networks projected that he was on a path to take more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency after four days of tense vote counts in several battleground states.

“It’s quite unusual… that the result of an election is announced by a news agency or a news channel. We’re used… in all our countries which belong to the OSCE, that we have election committees who announce results. And this hasn’t been done yet in the US,” he pointed out,

describing the events surrounding the American election as “unbelievable.”

