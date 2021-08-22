Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have kicked against discriminatory stratification of hazard allowance for health workers in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by JOHESU chairman, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, the bodies demanded is that a flat pay template for hazard remuneration across board be maintained and should be the basis for the proposed upward review of hazard allowance by the federal government.

It said JOHESU and AHPA hinged their submission is on the 2014 report of the Collective Bargaining Committee which reviewed the 2009 CBA between the federal government and JOHESU.

The statement said; ‘’We agreed that if the CONMESS salary that was adjusted recently created a disparity between the CONMESS and CONHESS salary structure, the CONHESS should also be adjusted to reflect the adjustment made to the CONMESS salary.

‘’The over two-decade hazard allowance template of flat at across board should be maintained and should be the basis for the proposed upward review of hazard allowance by the federal government.”

He further said the format prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Health at the inception of the federal government-stakeholders’ dialogue is most apt in the circumstance.

According to him, the existing treaties of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) are very instructive in this instance and scenario because Nigeria is bound as a signatory to the various treaties.

He argued that in the Nigerian health sector, medical and health workers are distinctively classified into ranks (grade levels) and are paid by two of such approved extant salary structures as the CONMESS and CONHESS.