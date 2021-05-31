National president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, has been elected the new king of Opu-Nembe also known as Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

Josiah, who is also the national president of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) was picked last Saturday, after beating other contestants for the revered throne, which has been vacant for eight years.

He has therefore emerged as His Royal Majesty (King) Biobelemoye Josiah, (Ogbodo de VIII) Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe.

He defeated nominees from the two contending ruling houses of Dede Group of Chieftaincy Houses and Tamuno Group of Chieftaincy Houses, which include Chief Dairus Obiene, Baratuipre Edoghotu, Chief Onayante Keremah and Vice Admiral Victor Ombu (rtd).

The stool became vacant after the demise of King Ralph Michael Iwowari.

Josiah was born on December 16, 1964 in Nembe-Bassambiri. He attended St. Peters State School, Odioma for his primary education and finished in 1976.

In 1981, he secured his West Africa School Certificate (WASC) and two years later, he was employed by the then Rivers State Ministry of Health, while he pursued a medical laboratory course at the School of Health Technology, which he completed in 1986.