Senate has come under attack for approving sections of the contentious Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act Amendment Bill, which confer the power to control clinical laboratory practice on the council.

The chairman of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), the umbrella body of health workers in the country, Comrade Joy Bio Josiah, described as an aberration the Senate approval of section 40(1)b and (2)b of the bill which stipulate that only medical practitioners and dentists can hold the title of doctor.

In a statement he issued yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, Josiah decried the interpretations of a provision in the bill which confirm that it is the MDCN that certifies “medically qualified” persons in Nigeria and described it as an attempt to formally institutionalise the “unholy clauses in the University Teaching Hospital Act where the condition precedent to emerge the chief medical director and chairman – Medical Advisory Committee of these hospitals is grounded in being medically qualified.”

Josiah accused Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe of conniving with the Nigeria Medical Council (NMA) in spearheading the smuggling of “heresies” into the MDCN Act Amendment Bill 2020.

He said: “Dr Oloriegbe did everything humanly possible to supplant and suppress the rights of stakeholders in health and beyond at public hearing (third hearing) through glaring unconstitutional acts, especially through disenfranchising representatives of associations and unions.

He introduced alien standards to public hearings by insisting individuals could not take positions contrary to the 1999 Constitution. All hell was let loose as people protested the high-handedness of Dr Oloriegbe to the high heavens.

‘’Despite repeated assurances in high places, the Senate at its proceedings of Tuesday June 8, 2021 has gone ahead to approve the aberrations.

‘’We call on the Clerk of the National Assembly to formally stop further proceedings of the MDCN Act Amendment Bill because there are pending court actions in the Court of Appeal on who actually has powers to regulate and control Clinical Laboratory practice in Nigeria.”

He called for the stoppage of further consideration of the MDCN act Amendment bill 2020 as it contains items that are under litigation at the law court.

‘’Further consideration of the MDCN Act Amendment bill 2020 be stopped in deference to rules of proceedings at both the Senate and House of Representatives which forbids both arms of the National Assembly from considering bills which have items that are before Courts of law for adjudication,” he added.

Continuing, Josiah said, ‘’While the glaring absurdities and aberration of the MDCN bill continues, Dr Oloriegbe has yet again sponsored a deadlier National Emergency Medical Services Agency (Establishment) Bill 2021 (SB. 717).”

According to him, ‘’Section 2 (2) of the bill, which deals with the composition of the proposed agency is the classical epitome of the inequality and injustice that is the hallmark of the health sector in Nigeria as championed by likes of Oloriegbe.

‘’Apart from advocating a bill where both the chairman and the DG/secretary of the board are physicians/medical practitioners, 11 other board members making a total of 13 out of 24 potential board members are physicians/medical practitioners.”