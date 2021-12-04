Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Friday called on religious and community leaders in the state to join the ongoing massive campaign to end violence against women and girls, especially rape and all forms of sexual and gender-based crimes.

She also urged parents and guardians to be watchful and do everything necessary to protect their children and wards from sexual predators.

The governor’s wife spoke separately at the interfaith parley of religious leaders with the governor, organized by the Lagos State ministry of Home Affairs, held in Lagos, and during the official flag-off of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Week held at Ikorodu.

She said as the first point of call in the communities, religious and community leaders have key roles to play in stepping up the fight against rape, defilement, and associated crimes.

“There is a zero-tolerance to rape in Lagos State. We are serious about stamping out domestic violence, gender-based violence, and associated crimes in Lagos. We don’t pray for rape and similar crimes but they do happen and most times religious leaders and community leaders are the first point of contact.

“When you have such cases at hand, whoever has been attacked should not bathe, douche and they should not change their clothes. If the rapist used a condom and you have it, do not destroy it but go straight to the hospital to have a test in order to preserve the evidence.

“If a child is raped and the mother quickly bathes her, you have lost the evidence and you can’t win the case because you don’t have evidence. So, when you are talking to people in our communities, please mention these things,” she said.