Eminent and critical stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State have implored secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, to contest the state’s governorship election in 2023.

In a communiqué issued yesterday after a meeting of prominent leaders of the state in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the APC stakeholders noted that Akpanudoedehe is the candidate with the political clout to win election for APC in the state in the forthcoming general election.

The communiqué signed by over 40 elder statesmen from the state stated that Atuekong Don Etiebet moved the motion for stakeholders to summon Senator Akpanudoedehe to join the governorship race and was seconded by Archbishop Samuel Akpan, a former governorship candidate in 2015 as well as political adviser in the state.

The stakeholders noted and extolled Akpanudoedehe’s sound educational qualification and knowledge of the political environment, enviable track record in public service, political party administration, vast experience in business, local government administration and exposure to national politics as minister.

They also noted his love for humanity and service to the people, relentless energy to mobilise the people, as well as his “capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potential that can win the election for the party in Akwa Ibom State.”

“After exhaustive deliberation, the motion was overwhelmingly passed with a notation for the resolution taken by a credible collection of Akwa Ibom APC stakeholders to be conveyed to the Distinguished Senator,” the stakeholders stated.

The group passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for the strides he has recorded in securing the nation from insurgency and banditry, reviving the economy, promoting a return to agriculture and ensuring food sufficiency and vast improvements in national infrastructure.

The meeting also commended Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee for the effective manner it has piloted the affairs of the party and fulfilled the core mandate of its assignment to convene the national convention now scheduled to hold on the 26th of February 2022.

Meanwhile, some APC stakeholders under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Progressives League (APL) has urged the national leadership of the APC to be wary of a political group in the state fronted by Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, known as Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), saying their motives in the party are suspicious and bereft of true patriotic integrity.

This is contained in a petition to the national secretariat of APC titled, “Akpabio-Backed ADF: Matters Arising in Akwa Ibom APC,” and signed by convener of the APL, Hon Uduak Sunday Etim.