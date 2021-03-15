BY BODE GBADEBO,

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has advised the Igbo in the South-Eastern part of the country to seize the opportunity provided by the Buhari administration to gravitate to the centre of the Nigerian politics.

Lawan spoke yesterday at the thanksgiving service which held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri in Imo State, to commemorate Governor Hope Uzodimma’s first anniversary in office.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, quoted Lawan as saying Governor Uzodimma had achieved so much in one year because he had taken the politics beyond the South East to the centre.

“Today, we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo State. The National Assembly is here. Let me say the presence of the Vice President, representing the President, and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his relationship with the centre of Nigeria.

“He doesn’t waste time in looking for opportunity like this and the result is what you see. You have so much intervention. He has achieved so much in one year because he does not play his politics only in the South East.

“He has taken his politics to the centre as well and therefore I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the Southeast: Grab the opportunity to be at the centre of Nigerian politics.

“APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is so willing, so liberal and forthcoming to support every part of Nigeria to make sure that Nigeria is evenly developed.”

“So what we are witnessing here in Imo will be replicated in Ebonyi. We hope by the Grace of God Anambra is coming on board. We are expecting Abia to be on board. And of course we are hoping to bring Enugu on board.