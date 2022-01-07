President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) offers members immunity from corruption trial or prosecution.

President Buhari disclosed this yesterday during an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, corruption will always be an issue in a developing country like Nigeria, saying people must learn to live within their means.

He said the system makes it easy for some people to be corrupt.

“They can’t, nobody can go scot-free as far as I am concerned. Imagine what the opposition will do to me if there’s something wrong with my record.

“A lot of confusion would have been caused; luckily we try to occupy offices with integrity, that’s the best thing for leadership at all levels. If that is done, we will achieve a lot of results. If that is not done, a lot of time will have been wasted talking, quarreling and making a lot of noise,” he added.

He also expressed the hope of leaving a more secure Nigeria in 2023.

“Yes, the government is capable and we are going to do it. I believe they will do it, he added.

He also maintained his stance that he has no anointed candidate saying “I am not a kingmaker.

President Buhari also said he had no problem with the National Assembly over the 2022 budget”, saying, “I just appealed to them to be more nationalistic.

He denied claims that the legislature is under the influence of the executive.

“I don’t think the NASS is under the influence of the executive, we are lucky to have a majority in the National Assembly. Naturally, lawmakers will not engage with anti-party activities.

On the APC convention, he said “if the party cannot agree on convention, if we don’t get our acts right the opposition may take over.”