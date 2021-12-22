The Joint Tax Board (JTB) has honoured Lagos Internal Revenue Service and its executive chairman, Mr Ayodele Subair, for contributing towards the actualisation of the JTB’s vision.

Subair received the award of recognition at a gala night held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, to mark the end of the two-day meeting hosted by the Lagos State government and LIRS.

The 149th JTB meeting, held on Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was part of the board’s mandate to meet quarterly to appraise performance and deliberate on tax issues of national importance at various levels of government.

In his acceptance speech, Subair thanked Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his vision that pushes the state to work and his support for the LIRS. He also thanked the LIRS employees, partners, and taxpayers and asked them to pay their taxes voluntarily to avoid penalties.

Subair, who described the recognition as an opportunity to do more, said, “All tax authorities are making efforts to improve on the ease of doing business and simplification of tax administrative processes which will in turn significantly advance the tax compliance levels within the country.”

Also honoured at the gala night were the executive chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Prince Emeka Anthony Odo; Executive Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Pastor Dashe Arlat Dasogot; Executive Chairman, Delta State Internal Revenue Service, Sir Monday John Onyeme; and Executive Chairman, Bayelsa State Internal Revenue Service, Dr Nimibofa Ayawei, for long service at the JTB.

