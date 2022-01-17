Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria (JOMSAN), has called on the Federal, States, Local Governments, and Security Agencies to join the fight against multiple taxations and the blocking of federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting government revenue.

The president, JOMSAN, Dr. Nnamdi Ogbogbo, who made the appeal in Abuja yesterday, during an event to unveil the ALGON Seal for the year 2022 said that for the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, the government needs to create an enabling environment for investors and businesses to strive including curbing every form of multiple taxations.

Ogbogbo said that the practice of blocking federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting government revenue has negatively impacted on the ease of doing business in Nigeria which must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said, “This occasion aims to unveil ALGON SEAL for the year 2022 and to carry out the National Assembly directive to ALGON/NULGE as regards the menace of multiple taxations, caused by the unwarranted and unlawful blocking of our highways by all and sundry in the name of government revenue.

“For the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, the government needs to create an enabling environment for investors.

“Government should reduce taxation on companies, boost electricity which is an important commodity because without electricity how would companies function effectively and also improve our transportation systems. Without the necessary prerequisite, Nigeria’s ease of doing business rank would remain in the same range.

“We are hereby calling on Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Bank of Industry, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and other private sector groups to sustain the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“It is in the light of the above that the Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria, a government approved NGO is calling on the Federal, States, the Local Governments, Security Agencies, the Nigeria Police, the DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Customs Service to join us in this war against multiple taxations and the blocking of federal highways in order to bring back sanity to our roads to ensure the ease of doing business in our country.

“The practice of stopping vehicles on the road in order to sell unapproved and fake clearance certificates will henceforth be a thing of the past. The use of unauthorized associations to certify local government permits must also come to an end.