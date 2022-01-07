A special meeting of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was held in Ghana last Sunday to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

This was the subject of a parley at State House, Abuja, yesterday, between the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

