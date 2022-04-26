Northern coordinator forJonathan Dawo Dawo Network, Malam Isa Musa Karkasara, yesterday in Kano said that Nigeria is passing through one of the most trying times in its political history and there is the need for people with passion for the country to come forward and steer the ship to the promised land.

Karkasara said drafting former President Jonathan to the 2023 presidential race is apt at this material point in time because it will provide all the necessary solutions to our national woes.

In a signed statement that was made available to journalists in Kano, he said the most populous country in Africa is at cross road, adding that ” we need a man of candour whose experience on area of self-discipline, national life to navigate us from troubled water(s).

Karkasara, in the statement titled “why Jonathan’s candidacy is an option for better Nigeria”, noted that our current situation at best can no longer be trusted in the hands of ill experienced politicians whose contact and influence radiates within shallow boundaries.”

He said Jonathan “is a quintessential statement whose approach to exercising power and authority had in no small way boost participatory democracy in Nigeria.

He stressed that ” at this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee right to stability.”

Karkasara said “nation building thrives on inherent nationalism, self-discipline, and policies that identify limitations of state power.

He stated that “Jonathan commitment to nation building as exemplified over non criticism of sitting and former leaders are pointer that his love for Nigeria is unique. ”

The statement added that “managing a secular state like Nigeria is certainly not for the loud mouth, we must recognize it’s a job for a renowned team player like Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. ”

Karkasara assured that “We in the north were there for him before, and we are set to mobilise resources to bring him back to continue national sacrifice. In effect, we call on Nigerians to join us in this quest for better Nigeria. ”