Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said a collaborative and community-based healthcare system will help to control the spread of cancer and improve the health sector of Nigeria.

Jonathan made this known at the 28th Annual Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) Development forum, with the theme, “Promoting Community Based Cancer Control Programme in Nigeria: The LAPO C4 Initiative.”

The former president said Africa bears a heavy burden of cancer, with a significantly high mortality rate, that a recent projection by the World Health Organisation indicated that over 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, many of which are in Africa.

According to him, late detection and referral for treatment and poor access to treatment account for the high mortality rate in poorer countries.

“These delays in diagnosis and proper referrals lead to a situation where a high percentage of cancer cases arrive at the point of treatment at advanced stages of the disease when it is difficult to recover from or even manage.

“I believe that LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control (LAPO C4) was borne out of the need to galvanize people and resources around the critical issue of early detection of cancer as well as its proper management and treatment.

“The community-based approach to creating the early detection awareness campaign and controlling the spread and management of cancer from the bottom up as proposed by LAPO is quite laudable.

“This is because it promises to deliver better treatment outcomes through early diagnosis and referrals. I believe that a collaborative and community-based health care system will go a long way to improve our health sector,” he said.

The founder of LAPO, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, in his speech, said in 2016, the organisation initiated the LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control (LAPO-C4) project, which is a community-based intervention aimed at supporting efforts of the government of Nigeria in the control of cancer scourge.

“Immediate prompting factor was the rising reported cases of breast and cervical cancer among the large number of LAPO female beneficiaries.

“The project was designed to enhance the level of awareness, prompt and early detection, access to basic screening and referral linkages in order to reverse the trends,” he said.