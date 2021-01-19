Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, will on Thursday in Abuja, preside over the 18th edition of the annual Daily Trust Dialogue, whose theme is on the hotly debated issue of restructuring of Nigeria.

The three key personalities to speak at the event, which will be moderated by renowned media entrepreneur and founder of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed, are: elder Statesman and Afenifere Chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and renowned Political Scientist and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, The event, with the theme “Restructuring: Why? When? How?” will hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja, as from 10am.

Expected to grace the occasion are leaders of prominent socio-cultural and political groups in Nigeria such as the Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo; the North Central States Peoples Forum (NCPF), the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), as well as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), among others.

Other dignitaries expected at the Dialogue include serving and past state governors, serving and former ministers, lawmakers, chairmen of the major political parties in the country, members of civil society organisations, development partners and diplomats.