Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and many leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have remained silent over the struggle among aspirants seeking their endorsement ahead of primaries of the party for various elective positions in the state.

Many aspirants from Ogbia have besieged the home of Dr Jonathan for endorsement for state and House of Representatives seats.

The House of Representatives seat presently occupied by Hon. Fred Obua is being contested for by three candidates; the incumbent local government chairman of Ogbia, Ebinyo Marvin Turner; a member of the state House of Assembly, Ogbia Constituency 1, Mitema Obodor and a former information commissioner, Daniel Markson Iworiso.

All three have indicated interest as the seat is zoned to Constituency 1 where Jonathan and his political Ally, King A.J Turner, hails from. They have all visited Jonathan to seek support for their aspirations.

While the council chairman, Ebiyoun Turner, seems to have an edge and used his close touch with the youth and party stakeholders at the grassroots to his advantage in the last three years at the helms of affair at the council, the entrance of Hon. Daniel Markson Iworiso seems to have changed other aspirants’ game plans. Some Ogbia stakeholders led by a former commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, Chief Saviour Ibegi, recently presented Iworiso-Markson to the Bayelsa State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP at the party’s secretariat. They described the zoning arrangement in Ogbia as sacrosanct, noting that since it was the turn of Constituency 1 to produce the next federal lawmaker, Iworiso-Markson remained the most capable person and most popular to win election​ for the party.

Ibegi said though he nursed an ambition for the position, he decided to concede to Iworiso-Markson because of his connections and capacity to offer a better representation.

But a youth leader from Ogbia argued that though the emergence of Iworiso Markson may be seen as a force, they are ready to abandon the PDP if the House of Representatives ticket is not handed to Hon. Ebiyoun Turner.

In Nembe, the PDP will have to depend on Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, who is the convener of the political group known as the wind to actualise the emergence of the party’s candidate in Nembe Constituency 1 and the House of Representatives seat zoned to the area. Obuebite, who had served as commissioner for education and is presently the governor’s special adviser on investment, has a huge PDP support in the area. But he seems to be at loggerheads with a member of the state House of Assembly representing Constituency 1 , Hon. Ben Ololo, on where and who emerges as party’s representative in 2023.

