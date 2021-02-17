BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan and other prominent Nigerians have extolled the virtues of the late wife of TAK Group chairman, Jennifer Ramatu Etuh.

Jonathan and some eminent Nigerians paid the tribute at a remembrance service to mark the first anniversary of her death yesterday, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event also witnessed the launching of a charitable organisation ‘Jennifer Etuh Foundation,’ which is aimed at aiding and empowering women and young girls across six geopolitical zones in the country.

Mrs Etuh, a philanthropist passed away last year in London after a protracted illness.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, Jonathan described her demise as a great loss, pledging to support the growth of the foundation both morally and financially.

While urging people to emulate her life he said, “It is not how long you live that matters but the impact you are able to make within the short life.”

He further urged all too always share their God given gifts both financially and in any other form so as to touch lives.

In his remark, chairman of the board of the Foundation, Thomas who is also the husband of late Mrs Etuh, said his wife lived a life of sacrifice, noting that the foundation is to fulfil the desires of his

late wife.

Others who paid tributes include Nigeria’s renowned singer, songwriter and soul performer, Timi Dakolo.

Narrating his ordeal where he lost his own mother at the age of 13, Dakolo consoled the family of late Mrs Etuh, urging them through his lyrics to raise their hope to the lord.

Also at the memorial service include, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, amongst others.