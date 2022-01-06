An associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan and convener of the group advocating for the South-South Presidency in 2023, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, said the ex-Nigerian leader has not accepted to join the 2023 presidential race.

He also refuted media reports that the recent meeting the group held with Jonathan in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital was to evolve strategies for his joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pursue his presidential ambition.

Ikiogha, who is the founder of the group, told newsmen in Yenagoa, that it was “mischievous” for the media to report that the group was formed and met with Jonathan in order to map out strategies to return him to the presidency on the platform of APC.

Ikiogha, who is a political associate of Jonathan and a member of the state chapter of the APC, said the visit to the former president in his home like many others they had embarked on, was to intimate him with the group’s plan and reasons for advocating for South-South presidency in 2023.

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had last weekend reported that Jonathan met with South-South leaders who are coordinating his return to the presidency in 2023. It claimed that the meeting was held on December 27, 2021, at Aridolf Hotels and Spars in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State owned by the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

While clarifying the essence of the meeting, Ikiogha said, “The report is not fair to our group. It is also not fair to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. That is not investigative journalism. It is something they just concocted and went to press with it. If they had wanted to do balanced journalism, they would have contacted me and known our (the group) position before publishing the story.

“Our functions and our responsibilities are well spelt out in the constitution of the South-South Presidency 2023. We are an advocacy group and we cannot be talking on air without making consultations and meeting people. We have met several persons and no link was made that they are contesting elections. For more than one year, we have been operating and just one visit to Jonathan, they misrepresented our intention. They claimed Jonathan agrees to contest for the presidency.

“Jonathan did not agree to run and we did not go there to persuade him to run for the office. We told him that we are an advocacy group championing the South-South Presidency. And that we have been speaking and he must have been reading about us. And that we have been unable to see him. We told him that what the group wants is that the next president of Nigeria should come from the South-South.

And we gave him our reasons and he said, ‘well as a politician and a father, I have heard you’ and urged us to go ahead because every region is agitating for the presidency. He encouraged us to go ahead based on our reasons. We have visited places and they encouraged us based on the reasons we presented.

“And we left the place. The shock came the next day linking our group with President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan and the APC. That we are campaigners of Jonathan’ return. Yes, we are campaigners but we have not known the person. We are campaigning for South-South Presidency but we never met Goodluck and APC because of the presidency. What about the PDP members in our fold? The PDP has reacted. They are right. Jonathan is not even ready to dump PDP for APC because of the presidency,” he said.

…Proponents Of Jonathan’s Return, Enemies Of APC, Says Kawu

Former special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Hon Sumaila Kawu, has described those rooting for the candidature of a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, for the 2023 presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as doing a great disservice to the party.

Kawu, a former three-term member of the House of Representatives, in a statement he issued yesterday, said Jonathan had played his role and should be left alone, noting that APC has candidates with better credentials from the southern part of the country.

He said pushing for Jonathan to become APC’s candidate would automatically mean the party has failed.

While describing the Jonathan backers as “enemies within”, Kawu said APC has qualified and credible candidates from the southern part of the country who can eminently contest for its presidential ticket in 2023.

“I don’t think those pushing for Jonathan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari under our great party wish the APC well. Yes, Jonathan is a reformed democrat who deserves our commendation.

“But he has played his own role under the PDP. Nobody will take away the credit of conceding defeat as a sitting president and handing over power to the opposition peacefully from Jonathan. As a matter of fact, he is better than some of the people in our party.

“However, we cannot as a party say Jonathan should come and pick our presidential ticket when we have better candidates in our midst. That will mean we have failed,” he said.

Kawu said if APC is interested in giving its presidential ticket to the southern part of the country, there are stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to its success.

For example, he said, from the South-South, the likes of minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who served as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign twice should be considered.

Also, Kawu said from the South West, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has proved to be a worthy deputy to President Buhari since 2015, is eminently qualified to succeed his principal.

From the South East, Kawu said the minister of state for education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who has made a lot of sacrifices and made significant contributions to make the APC gain acceptance in his region has the credentials to be nominated as APC presidential candidate.