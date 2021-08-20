Following rising tensions within the West African region, former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf yesterday said efforts were on course for the West Africa Elders Forum and revive the ECOWAS Council of the wise to ensure peaceful political transitions and stability.

Johnson-Sirleaf who stated this after a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, decried the rising tension within states in the West African region.

She added that the West African Elders Forum which comprises of former West African heads of state, would continue to avail themselves to promote democracy and provide counsel to incumbents.

She said, “The main purpose of this visit, besides re-establishing good contact with him (Jonathan) to promote the good relationship that we have, is to discuss with him the West Africa Elders Forum, an initiative that is promoted through the President Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

“The purpose of that is essentially to have former presidents of ECOWAS meet, to be able to promote democracy; promote safe political transition in our countries; to mitigate in those areas where there will be tensions in the society; to be able to respond to requests and suggestions from heads of states who want to benefit from the experiences of former presidents and their colleagues; to make ourselves available for promotion of peace, stability and development.”

She added that the ECOWAS Council of the wise, an initiative by ECOWAS was also discussed at her meeting with Jonathan.