The prospect of former President Goodluck Jonathan contesting the 2023 presidential election has remained topical ahead of the much-anticipated poll.

Talk of his joining the race which started like a “beer parlour gist” has since gained measurable traction despite dismissals by his media team. At the heart of the intrigue over Jonathan’s purported 2023 ambition is that he would seek a return to the office he left in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governing party that sacked Jonathan’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the presidential villa.

Although the former president’s absence from PDP events after he left office and his frequent visits to the presidential villa (albeit on his peace missions to Mali) had become a subject of discuss among his party members, the speculation about a plan for him to return to power in 2023 got mainstream political attention after the former APC national caretaker chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni led some governors in the party to visit Jonathan on his birthday in 2020.

The curious visit was against the backdrop of a series of castigation of Jonathan’s administration by the APC-led government.

Recall that while the APC accused the PDP and Jonathan administration of ruining the country, some key ministers in his administration were arraigned for corruption shortly after the incumbent government assumed power in 2015.

As such, not long after the Buni-led visit to Jonathan, the speculation about a plot to draft him into the 2023 has remained a major issue of discussion in the polity.

The rumour had raised some political conjectures. While some speculated that the move aims at giving the North a shortcut to return to power after the eight years of Buhari’s administration, others maintained that the move is designed to stop some influential politicians from attaining power in 2023.

Also there are speculations that Jonathan might run on a different party and get the backing of supporters from both the APC and PDP. There is also talk about the Buhari presidency being disposed to pay back Jonathan for handing over power without any fuss despite opposition from some interests that are close to him.

While the permutations seem endless, clearly those opposed to the Jonathan idea are doing so for different reasons. For some, Jonathan would have only one term of four years to serve which undermines the South. This school of thought is beyond party lines.

But there is more. APC chieftains who are opposed to the idea, argue that his running on the party’s platform would spell a major setback for the party which had described his administration as a failure.

Also for other APC chieftains, especially those who have presidential ambition, luring Jonathan to contest on the party’s platform smacks of a political confrontation of sorts as most of them had led the onslaught against his administration.

However, pro-Jonathan campaigners would argue that in the course of his administration Nigeria recorded many attainments.

They will quickly point to his not interfering with APC registration process by INEC, and the conduct of free and fair elections in 2011 and 2015 which were adjudged to be the credible election, though not flawless. They will also refer to his handing over power willingly after he lost the 2015 election.

On the economic front, they would argue that he opened up Nigeria to the global business community which led to her becoming Africa’s number one destination of foreign investors.

In the first six months of 2014, a total of US$9.70 billion or N1.51 trillion flowed into the national economy as foreign direct investments (FDI).

They will also point to Nigeria rebasing it’s GDP for the first time in over a decade to become the largest economy in Africa, overtaking South Africa and Egypt in the process, with proceeds from Nigeria’s non-oil exports rose to 2.97 billion by the end of 2013, up from 2.3 billion in 2010.

They will also refer to the construction of the second Niger Bridge between Onitsha and Asaba, he would also be cited as being behind the revival of the comatose railway system of transportation as well as remodelling, beautification and standardization of airports across the country.

While nine federal universities were established across the country in states, he gave life to computerised education with the introduction of the computer-based test (CBT) and introduced the Almajiri system of education in the academically disadvantaged Northern areas.

His timely containment and arrest of the contagious Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in record time would also be a reference point, just as Nigeria reduced its food imports by over 40% as of 2013, and became the world’s largest producer of cassava with an output of over 45 million metric tonnes in 2014 according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

He also empowered women in politics as they were given more prominent roles in his administration, incuding include, but are not limited to, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Miriam Aloma Mukhtar, Nigeria’s first female Chief Justice; ex-aviation minister Stella Oduah, Joy Ogwu, Nigeria’s representatives at the United Nations; Sarah Jibril; and Viola Onwuliri.

However, at the heat of the debate over Jonathan’s purported 2023 ambition in APC, Buni, had said the party had no plan to field Jonathan for the 2023 presidency.

Shortly after their meeting with Jonathan, Buni told BBC Hausa that Jonathan was not in the party’s agenda for the 2023 presidential race.

“You are talking of democracy and at the same time talking of giving him. Don’t forget even when President Buhari went to revalidate party membership in Daura, he said it is the people at the grassroots that will select leaders upwards; that no one should expect to be crowned from Abuja,” the Yobe governor said.

“This has shown that in APC now, it is from the lower level upwards. Not that people would be imposed from the top.

“Then who are we to say we are considering Jonathan? How? It has to be a party affair and once it is a party affair, then we are talking about the people. So, we have nothing like that in our agenda.”

However, despite denials by Jonathan’s people over his 2023 ambition, barely three months ago, Jonathan’s 2023 presidential campaign poster emerged online.

The poster, which emerged online, was tagged, “GEJ Is Coming Back.”

The campaign poster was facilitated by a group known as the National Agenda For Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

According to the poster, the group said it’s a “coalition for a better Nigeria in 2023.”

Also, the Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora (NYPD), a youth group, on Thursday gave the former president one-week ultimatum to declare his presidential bid.

The group, comprising Nigerians who are based abroad, in a statement by its convener, Oladipo Akande, said it is important that the former president runs for the highest office in the land because of what he achieved when he was in office.

Akande said under Jonathan, Nigeria was Africa’s number one destination for foreign investments.

“We recall very fondly how President Jonathan made Nigeria Africa’s number one destination for foreign investment with over US$10.70 billion worth of foreign investments in the first six months of 2014,” the convener said.

By Friday, a group of protesters stormed Jonathan’s private office in Abuja, urging him to declare for the 2023 presidential race. They claim that he has the template to salvage the country.

The group made up of men, women and youngsters stormed the office with posters and leaflets. Some of the posters which had Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan,you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”

Responding, Jonathan appreciated the large crowd for their support and visit, but said: “Yes, you are calling me to come and declare. I cannot tell you I am declaring now but the political process is still ongoing.”

In any case such calls by groups, especially in Nigeria’s political space, are not without some prodding by either key actors or those who are close to him or her.

“We saw this same pattern with virtually all the aspirants who have eventually publicly declared their ambitions. So it’s not strange in that sense,” said Maxwell Ibekwe, a political analyst.

The question is whether Jonathan will engage in the process. And the issues are clear, on which party will he run? PDP or APC? How will all those who worked against him who, incidentally are in the two major parties react to him? How will his reelection bid be considering his last outing? How will those from the South consider his ambition? How will he fare running on a different party besides APC and PDP?

Still, all eyes will be on the former president as political parties begin to sell presidential forms and the scheming within the political space hots up.