Former President Goodluck Jonathan, World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and some state governors are to be honoured on November 18, 2021, for their services to their country and the global community.

They are being accorded the recognition by Topflyers International, publishers of Topflyers Magazine as part of activities to mark the organisation’s 9th Award ceremony. The event will hold at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

At a press conference in Abuja to announce the winners from an online poll that lasted for a month, the company’s CEO, Hon. Musa Yahaya, said the 2021 edition of the award ceremony will feature public officeholders, royal fathers, artisans, content creators, religious leaders, CEOs, activists, philanthropists, fashion designers and all those who have greatly excelled in their fields of endeavour.

He said, “ Topflyers Magazine International Award(s) is delighted to celebrate and bring onboard the new awardees as ‘Topflyers’. We take pride in celebrating uncommon excellence and this has evidently played out from the recently concluded nominations. The prestigious Topflyers Award is changing the status quo one award at a time. We are bringing unity in diversity, inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship, bridging the gap between all perceived social stratifications and we are keen on taking this to both national/international levels.”

Musa named the winners from the various categories as former President Goodluck Jonathan, as Africa Democracy Icon of the Year; Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, as Man of the Year; Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano State), as Governor of the year; Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), as Best Scored Governor of the Year; Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State), as Most Promising Governor of the Year; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala (DG, WTO), as Woman of the Year, and Mr Rotimi Amaechi (transportation minister), as Best Scored Minister of the Year.