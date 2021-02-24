BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have lauded the contributions of Udo Jude Ilo and his wife Nkem to the development of Nigeria.

The leaders made the commendation at the public presentation of Ilo’s latest book, “Kasie” – a glowing tribute to the short, invaluable life of his late daughter, Natasha Ilo, an event which also saw the launch of ‘Natasha Ilo Foundation,’- a family initiative to immortalize the life and times of Natasha.

The Natasha Ilo Foundation, a non-profit organisation – borne out of a strong conviction that every child deserves to live a full healthy life – seeks to support children’s development by accelerating access to healthcare, education and help in the prevention of sexual and domestic violence.

In his remarks, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, lauded the contributions of Jude and Nkem Ilo to the development of Nigeria, especially on the heels of the grief arising from the tragic loss of their daughter, Natasha, five years ago. He thanked the author for focusing on the brighter side of life by “converting terrible grief into a civic gift.”

While unveiling the official logo of the Natasha Ilo Foundation, former President Goodluck Jonathan, commended the noble initiative of the Ilo family to institute the foundation to help the less privileged access quality education and healthcare, as well as prevent sexual and gender-based violence in society.

Ilo, who is the Country Officer and Head of Nigeria Office of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), explained that his motivation to write the book, Kasie, was both a fulfilment of his promise to immortalise Natasha.

“Kasie was an escape from the grief of losing Natasha, and to also help others going through similar pain. It is also a fulfilment of the promise I made to my daughter, at her burial, that ‘the world will never forget about you.’

“I do not ever want the world to forget my little daughter. I celebrate my love for her and the joy she brought to my heart,” he said.