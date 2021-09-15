Former President Goodluck Jonathan will join other former presidents, top lawyers, policymakers, and other stakeholders in the justice sector for the 2021 African Bar Association (AfBA) Annual Conference in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The conference, scheduled to hold between Oct. 3 and 7, 2021 will feature stakeholders from across Africa, vice chairman, Nigerian Forum AFBA, Mr Owoicho Adejo-Ogiri, has said.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Adejo-Ogiri disclosed that the keynote speaker at the conference will be the 2018 Nobel Prize winner from DR Congo, Dr Denis Mukwege.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the conference which is to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre would have stakeholders advance discussion on the theme “Accountable governance as a panacea for the unending conflicts in Africa: The legal profession as the driver.”

Other notable Africans listed to attend the conference are Mohammed Bazoum, president of Niger Republic; Mohamadou Issofou, former president of Niger Republic; Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia; and Ernest Bai Koroma, former president of Sierra-Leone.

Others are Judge Navanethem Pillay, the first woman of colour to be appointed as Judge in South Africa; and 2016 AfBA Conference keynote speaker, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN); as well as Dr Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder/chairman of BUA Group, among others.

According to Adejo-Ogiri, the annual conference will bring together experts and participants in the legal profession, the judiciary, legislature, the executive, the academia, the military and security agencies, as well as the business and policymaking sector.

Speaking on the expected outcome, he said, “Judging by the very important guests that will grace the occasion, the very interesting topics selected, and seasoned experts to dissect them, it promises to be another memorable productive discourse.” NAN)