Former president Goodluck Jonathan has called for a ceasefire in the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine. He cautioned countries taking sides in the conflict as he said their actions would not help in the search for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

He said the search for a peaceful resolution of the conflict would involve massive confidence building on both sides.

Jonathan, who stated this on his twitter handle yesterday, said the conflict can only be resolved by those living within the Israeli/Palestinan borders who should take time to understand each other and come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

The former president said, “I have been to both Israel and Palestine, and as a result, I have some understanding and appreciation of the human angles on both divides.

“Borders are often human constructs, but the Divine instruction we have is to love our neighbour as ourselves.

“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides. That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable.

“I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it.”